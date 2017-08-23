Fox Sports Has Signed On To Air The BIG3 Again Next Season





Getty Image

The BIG3 is coming back next season, and now it’s confirmed that its games will be aired on TV. Fox Sports and Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league announced on Wednesday that the two have extended their television contract into the next season.

Despite some adjustments and a few injuries, the BIG3 has been a success in its inaugural season. Fans are showing up, the league hopes to find more former NBA players to play, and even NFL stars want in. And perhaps most importantly, the ratings have been strong for Fox.

https://twitter.com/omaroneynba/status/900372139286581249

“We think we have something great with the BIG3 and are thrilled to add another year to our partnership,” Fox Sports head of business operations David Nathanson said in a release. “In its inaugural year, the league provided competitive, entertaining basketball that really resonated with fans, as evidenced by its television ratings on FS1 and packed arenas across the country.”

The league’s first championship game airs at 4:30 Saturday on Fox. The key to growing the game more of course, is airing these games live next season, though you’d expect that to be the case eventually. The league has been good about being proactive and making changes that help fans and the players get a good experience all around. It seems like a matter of time before that experience is taken in live on TV.