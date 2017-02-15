The Biggest Snubs From The 2017 NBA All-Star Game, Ranked

#Chris Paul #NBA All-Star 2017
02.15.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Not everyone can make the All-Star team, and all the chatter about expanding the rosters to 15 misses the point about All-Star selections entirely. All-Star spots are reserved for only the creme de la creme. Given the exclusive nature of the honor, there are always going to be omissions that people like to characterize as “snubs,” regardless of whether that term is even apt in most cases.

Once you start digging into the evidence and considering all the mitigating factors, there are only a very small handful who you can argue qualify as snubs, and even some of those dubiously so.

Regardless, today we pay tribute to the biggest snubs from the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. As always, gripes – respectful or otherwise – can be made in the comments.

TOPICS#Chris Paul#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSChris PaulDAMIAN LILLARDNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMErudy gobert

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP