Bill Nye Got Really Mad At Kyrie Irving For His Flat Earth Conspiracy Theory

12.28.17 4 hours ago

Kyrie Irving hasn’t really said any things in the past few months about the shape of the earth, but he is still the NBA’s most prominent flat earth conspiracy theorist. Because this is a stance that spits in the face of a scientific consensus, it makes Bill Nye really upset.

Nye appeared on Complex News to discuss flat earthers, and while B.O.B. was the primary person he was asked about, Irving’s public stance about the shape of our planet (that he kind of claimed might have been sort of a joke, no one really knows) popped up.

Once that happened, Nye went off on the Celtics guard, pointing out that it’s bizarre how Irving is willing to think deeply about the game of basketball but will ignore something as obvious as the roundness of the earth.

