Bill Simmons Accused A Former Grantland Employee Of Stealing His Idea

Bill Simmons, the man who sabotaged Grantland and had a show on HBO loosely based on eating soup canceled after 17 episodes, decided to go to war with former colleague Jonah Keri over something so petty that it’s possible everyone is misinterpreting a joke.
(Note: Jonah is technically my boss over at Nerdist, so feel free to decide if this taints my opinion of this situation.)
Here’s the tweet that is making Simmons look very small.
So by Keri throwing in a “credit to Bill Simmons…” in italics under the article, Simmons shouldn’t complain, even though he’s asked him not to do it?
I’m gonna go get myself some free Nike’s once a week. But every time I leave the store I’ll yell “Hey, I’m stealing these. But you should think its cool because I’m saying I stole it.”
Lozo, is it hard for you to type while kissing your boss’ ass?