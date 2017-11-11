Getty Image

UCLA beat Georgia Tech in China last night in a men’s college basketball game that probably happened while you were asleep.

If you missed it, you missed Bill Walton speaking about LiAngelo Ball, who is still in legal trouble in China after the UCLA freshman was arrested for shoplifting with two other UCLA players earlier in the week.

Walton — himself a UCLA alum and now ESPN broadcaster — apologized to China on behalf of the Bruins and also the rest of humanity early Saturday morning in an effort to chide LiAngelo and maybe offer a bit of goodwill to the host nation.