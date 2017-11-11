Bill Walton Apologized To China For LiAngelo Ball On Behalf Of All Humanity

#China
11.11.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

UCLA beat Georgia Tech in China last night in a men’s college basketball game that probably happened while you were asleep.

If you missed it, you missed Bill Walton speaking about LiAngelo Ball, who is still in legal trouble in China after the UCLA freshman was arrested for shoplifting with two other UCLA players earlier in the week.

Walton — himself a UCLA alum and now ESPN broadcaster — apologized to China on behalf of the Bruins and also the rest of humanity early Saturday morning in an effort to chide LiAngelo and maybe offer a bit of goodwill to the host nation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#China
TAGSBILL WALTONCHINAliangelo ballUCLA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP