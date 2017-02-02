Blake Griffin Went All And1 Mixtape With This Between-The-Legs Assist

With Chris Paul out until after the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Clippers are in a bind. They’ve won six out of their last 10, but just two-and-a-half games separate them from the seventh seed in the Western Conference Standings. Luckily, they got Blake Griffin back in the lineup just in time to try and keep them afloat. Perhaps sensing just how much his team will miss Paul’s pinpoint passing, Griffin decided to take up the torch on Wednesday night against the Suns.

With rookie Marquese Chriss guarding him at the top of the key, and Devin Booker checking J.J. Redick on his flank, Griffin saw just enough daylight to toss a between-the-legs pass to a cutting Redick for the easy layup. Well, nothing about this play was easy, come to think of it. There was clearly an extra degree of difficulty on the assist, but Redick capped it off with an arguably unnecessary reverse layup.

We can’t complain, though. Everything about this sequence was absolutely stunning, and it was a stark reminder of just how entertaining the Clippers can be, even without their best player in the lineup. And that wasn’t his only highlight of the night. Griffin reminded us why he’s one of the league’s most versatile big men when he finished off this one-man fast-break with a spin move and layup in the lane.