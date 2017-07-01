Getty Image

After losing his long-time partner Chris Paul in a trade to the Houston Rockets, All-Star power forward Blake Griffin has reportedly agreed to sign a very lucrative five-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blake Griffin plans to reach agreement on a five-year, $173 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Griffin finished meeting with the Clippers and sides finalized a five-year, maximum contract, league sources tell The Vertical. https://t.co/MjYJjY4wKf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Can confirm Blake Griffin & Clippers have agreed on a 5-$173 deal. @BA_Turner first. He did not get a no trade clause, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

Griffin is a five-time All-Star who has been selected to four All-NBA teams during his seven-year career. In 2016-2017, the 28-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor, and Griffin has developed significantly as a passer while operating with the ball in his hands as a primary creator.

While there is a twinge of uncertainty in the wake of Paul’s free agency decision to sign with Houston, the Clippers received a strong return (under the circumstances), and Griffin now serves as the centerpiece of the franchise. DeAndre Jordan remains under contract for at least one season, but with the Clippers deploying the fifth year that no other team could offer, the team was able to keep the highly popular Griffin in the mix for a half-decade.

Doc Rivers and company may take a short-term step-back without Paul at the point of attack, but for better or worse, the organization is now fully-tied to the future of Blake Griffin at the power forward position.