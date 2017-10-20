Blake Griffin Made An Unconventional Pick When Asked Where LeBron James Goes Next Summer

#NBA Tipoff #Los Angeles Clippers #LeBron James #Blake Griffin
10.19.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

Blake Griffin made some waves over the summer when he said on a podcast that LeBron James isn’t coming to Los Angeles. But now he’s changed his tune.

Griffin was interviewed by ESPN’s Rachel Nichols about the revamped Los Angeles Clippers this season, including how he’s changed as a leader and what the expectations are for the team. But he had a hilarious reaction when asked about his prediction for where LeBron goes next summer.

Griffin’s opinion here counts because he turned down free agency this summer to return to the Clippers. And he’s committed to the team even after Chris Paul was traded. But he’s made it clear he doesn’t know where LeBron is going. Nichols asked about his comments and said everyone missed the part where he said his speculation isn’t very important.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Los Angeles Clippers#LeBron James#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINLeBron JamesLos Angeles ClippersNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP