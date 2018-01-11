Blake Griffin Wants DeAndre Jordan To Be A ‘Clipper For Life’

Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan potentially entering free agency this summer (he has a $24 million player option), coupled with the Clippers’ general struggles so far this year, has made him a major trade target this season. The Clippers don’t seem sure they can keep him should he enter free agency and he’s easily their best chance to add assets in a trade.

While a deal to just anywhere isn’t possible, there are a few places like Cleveland and Milwaukee that seem the most likely landing spots should a trade for Jordan actually happen.

Cleveland seems to be the most likely destination for Jordan, though the compensation from the Cavs does seem undecided as of yet. Jordan’s name will likely be one of the biggest stars found in rumors as we near the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but fellow Clippers star Blake Griffin isn’t ready to see his frontcourt mate leave LA just yet.