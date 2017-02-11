Blake Griffin Completely Obliterated Miles Plumlee With A Jaw-Dropping Slam

02.11.17 6 mins ago

Every now and then, Blake Griffin will remind us why he is among the most powerful dunkers in the history of the NBA. There are few, if any, big men who have ever possessed Griffin’s combination of strength and athleticism, so when the opportunity arises for him to embarrass someone, he’ll take it.

Saturday’s victim was poor Miles Plumlee, who seems like a nice guy but had to feel the wrath of Griffin. All he was trying to do was contest an attempt at a dunk by the Clippers’ star big man. Instead, this happened.

