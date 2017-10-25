Comedy Central

Blake Griffin had a bit of fun at Rudy Gobert’s expense by brutally dunking over him. On Wednesday, he doubled down on the fun by recalling a classic Comedy Central sketch about a music legend.

Griffin referenced a classic Chappelle Show sketch about Prince playing basketball against Charlie Murphy. In the sketch, a wig-wearing Dave Chappelle lovingly plays Prince as he balls out over Murphy retelling the story of the time he completely underestimated high school hoops standout Prince Rogers Nelson.

It all started when Griffin threw down a monster jam against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.