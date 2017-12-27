Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have been operating without Blake Griffin since Nov. 27 and, while the results haven’t been completely disastrous, it is public knowledge that the team desperately needs the All-Star forward to return to action. On Tuesday, an encouraging statement was made to that end, as head coach Doc Rivers indicated Griffin is close to taking the floor, including a potential return date of Friday, Dec. 29.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin is close and “could” return Friday vs. Lakers. — Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) December 27, 2017

The Clippers play a “road” tilt against the Lakers and that would seem to be an optimal point of return for Griffin if he is physically able. He has been absent as a result of a sprained MCL and, at the time of the injury, the franchise put forth a projected timetable that could stretch to eight weeks of absence.

If Griffin was able to return on Friday, it would be just short of five weeks since the injury recovery began and, in short, that would be a huge win for the Clippers. It is certainly fair to point out that Los Angeles should take every necessary precaution with Griffin, simply because he is under contract for four additional years.

Still, this season marks an undeniable pivot point for the organization given the pending free agency of DeAndre Jordan (and numerous other factors), leaving some level of competitive desperation. Griffin may not return on Friday but the plain thought of that possibility should infuse some energy to the Clippers and that is a lot of fun to consider.