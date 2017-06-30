Blake Griffin Is Apparently ‘Clipper Royalty’ And Los Angeles Will Try Everything To Keep Him

#Los Angeles Clippers #NBA Free Agency 2017
06.30.17 12 mins ago

Blake Griffin is about to be a free agent, but the Los Angeles Clippers aren’t giving up on Lob City. Clippers executives still hope they can convince Griffin to remain in LA, despite the fact that they’ve already traded away Chris Paul.

Paul’s move to Houston made many believe Griffin will also seek success elsewhere as the Clippers enter a full rebuild, but LA executive vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told USA Today on Wednesday that the team is committed to keeping Griffin in LA.

