Blake Griffin hasn’t shied away from the fact that he wants to be more than a basketball player. Griffin has ambitions off the basketball court, especially when it comes to appearing on television – he’s appeared in commercials for years and has even appeared on the occasional TV show as an actor and not as himself.

As it turns out, Griffin has his eyes set on something even bigger, as evidenced by the fact that he made his movie debut last year. Griffin was one of the stars of the Whitney Cummings film The Female Brain, which debuted in June at the Los Angeles Film Festival and has a nationwide release of Feb. 9, 2018.

On Tuesday, the trailer for the movie dropped, and unsurprisingly, Griffin looks as comfortable as someone who’s been in films for decades.

