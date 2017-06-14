The Celtics Are Reportedly The Biggest Threat To Sign Blake Griffin Away From The Clippers

#Los Angeles Clippers
06.14.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

At the age of 28, Blake Griffin isn’t far from his prime and, if things go well from a health perspective, the All-Star power forward could play at a high level for several more seasons. With that in mind, both Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers have interesting decisions to make this offseason, as the veteran hits the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Conventional wisdom would dictate that the Clippers, who can offer the biggest financial package and the comfort of living 12 months a year in Los Angeles, have the inside track toward retaining Griffin this summer.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical shared on his podcast Wednesday that the Boston Celtics are perhaps the biggest threat to lure Griffin away.

(h/t MassLive for the transcription)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGS2017 nba free agencyBLAKE GRIFFINBOSTON CELTICSLos Angeles Clippers

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 day ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP