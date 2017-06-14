Getty Image

At the age of 28, Blake Griffin isn’t far from his prime and, if things go well from a health perspective, the All-Star power forward could play at a high level for several more seasons. With that in mind, both Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers have interesting decisions to make this offseason, as the veteran hits the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Conventional wisdom would dictate that the Clippers, who can offer the biggest financial package and the comfort of living 12 months a year in Los Angeles, have the inside track toward retaining Griffin this summer.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical shared on his podcast Wednesday that the Boston Celtics are perhaps the biggest threat to lure Griffin away.

(h/t MassLive for the transcription)