The 5th Quarter

Blake Griffin is poking a bit of fun at himself and the sport of race walking in an upcoming acting opportunity.

The Los Angeles Clippers star will also star in the first episode of the second season of The 5th Quarter a mocumentary series that tells “the greatest untold and untrue stories in sports history.”

The show that airs on Verizon’s go90 platform was recently picked up for a second and third season, and it’s bringing a number of pro athletes into the fold to have some fun with sports and comedy.