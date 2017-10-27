The Clippers Beat The Blazers On A Blake Griffin Three As Time Expired

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers moved to 4-0 on Thursday night with a 104-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers were led by Blake Griffin, who went for 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Griffin also won the game with a buzzer beater from downtown. Los Angeles got the ball into his hands at the top of the key, he took a pair of dribbles to his left, and squared up from the wing. The spacing wasn’t great and time was expiring, and it looked like Griffin would need to do something special.

So with next to no time left on the clock, Griffin pulled the trigger from downtown. It was as pure of a jumper as you’ll see out of the All-Star big man.