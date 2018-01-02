The Blazers Passed An Important Test In The Absence Of Damian Lillard

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers go as Damian Lillard goes. While the 27-year-old has not necessarily been the best player on the roster for all six seasons of Lillard’s NBA career, the Blazers have been “his team” for quite some time and, in 2017-2018, that has resulted in Portland being nicely situated in the Western Conference playoff picture.

However, Lillard has been battling a hamstring issue, an ailment that has cost him the last five games of action. Fortunately, though, there is optimism that he will be able to return after missing only a quintet of games.

Lillard said he could go tonight at Chicago but decided to sit out because he doesn’t want to initiate his healing hamstring in a back-to-back scenario. Says “I plan to play” Tuesday in Cleveland. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) January 2, 2018