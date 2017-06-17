Damian Lillard Thinks Kobe Bryant Could Beat LeBron James One-On-One

Getty Image

No matter what the subject, people love hypothetical debates, seemingly more so in basketball as people often compare great players and wonder if one is better than the other. This can lead to heated arguments and foolish reasoning, especially since fans who are loyal to one player tend to back them unconditionally.

So with this in mind, it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that when Damian Lillard was doing a Twitter question and answer with fans on Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers star was asked who would win in a game of one-on-one, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant. Lillard picked Bryant in this situation, but provided no reasoning for his choice.