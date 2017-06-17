Damian Lillard Thinks Kobe Bryant Could Beat LeBron James One-On-One

#LeBron James
06.17.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

No matter what the subject, people love hypothetical debates, seemingly more so in basketball as people often compare great players and wonder if one is better than the other. This can lead to heated arguments and foolish reasoning, especially since fans who are loyal to one player tend to back them unconditionally.

So with this in mind, it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that when Damian Lillard was doing a Twitter question and answer with fans on Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers star was asked who would win in a game of one-on-one, LeBron James or Kobe Bryant. Lillard picked Bryant in this situation, but provided no reasoning for his choice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDKOBE BRYANTLeBron James

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 1 day ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 2 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 4 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP