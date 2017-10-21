Bobby Portis Says Nikola Mirotic Hasn’t Responded To Calls Or Texts Since He Punched Him

#NBA Tipoff #Chicago Bulls
10.21.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls season got off to an inauspicious start when two days before their first game two of their young forwards, Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic, got into an altercation at practice that ended with Portis punching Mirotic in the face, leaving him with facial fractures and a concussion.

The incident resulted in Mirotic possibly needing surgery and Portis being suspended for eight games. The details around the altercation remain hazy, but the general consensus is that the two players were battling for position and it escalated into some pushing and shoving with Portis eventually ending it with a punch.

On Saturday, Portis met with the media for the first time since the scuffle and apologized for punching Mirotic, and, while offering few details, insisted he felt they could move past the incident.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBobby PortisCHICAGO BULLSNBA TipoffNikola Mirotic

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP