Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls season got off to an inauspicious start when two days before their first game two of their young forwards, Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic, got into an altercation at practice that ended with Portis punching Mirotic in the face, leaving him with facial fractures and a concussion.

The incident resulted in Mirotic possibly needing surgery and Portis being suspended for eight games. The details around the altercation remain hazy, but the general consensus is that the two players were battling for position and it escalated into some pushing and shoving with Portis eventually ending it with a punch.

On Saturday, Portis met with the media for the first time since the scuffle and apologized for punching Mirotic, and, while offering few details, insisted he felt they could move past the incident.