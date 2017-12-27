Things Are Getting Downright Friendly Between Bobby Portis And Nikola Mirotic

#Chicago Bulls
12.27.17 4 hours ago

Getty Image

The unlikely heroes of the Chicago Bulls season appear to be the two very players that made it so ugly a start in the first place. Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic started the year be getting into a fight that broke bones and caused a suspension, and that drama marred what was supposed to be a boring, uneventful tank year for the franchise.

But now that bones are healed and suspensions are served, it turns out Mirotic and Portis are playing quite well together. Chicago is 11-22 this year, far from the postseason but also far from the worst team in the league. And the duo of Portis and Mirotic are actually thriving on the court together.

You could even argue the two are getting along, as they’ve shared some friendly moments on the court to celebrate big plays. The latest came during the fourth quarter of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mirotic goes up for a dunk and draws the foul, and he and Portis share a laugh during a stoppage in play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBobby PortisCHICAGO BULLSNikola Mirotic

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 2 hours ago
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 6 hours ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP