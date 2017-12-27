Getty Image

The unlikely heroes of the Chicago Bulls season appear to be the two very players that made it so ugly a start in the first place. Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic started the year be getting into a fight that broke bones and caused a suspension, and that drama marred what was supposed to be a boring, uneventful tank year for the franchise.

But now that bones are healed and suspensions are served, it turns out Mirotic and Portis are playing quite well together. Chicago is 11-22 this year, far from the postseason but also far from the worst team in the league. And the duo of Portis and Mirotic are actually thriving on the court together.

You could even argue the two are getting along, as they’ve shared some friendly moments on the court to celebrate big plays. The latest came during the fourth quarter of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mirotic goes up for a dunk and draws the foul, and he and Portis share a laugh during a stoppage in play.