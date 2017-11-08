Bobby Portis And Nikola Mirotic Still Haven’t Spoken Since Their High-Profile Practice Fight

#Chicago Bulls
11.07.17 24 mins ago

Getty Image

The practice fight between Chicago Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic in mid-October was a stunner on a number of levels. First, it isn’t every day that teammates scrap to the degree that one ends up injured for weeks and, through that same prism, the other is assessed with a lengthy suspension for his role in the dust-up. Beyond that, there has been plenty of buzz that Mirotic has no interest in playing alongside Portis again and, well, that isn’t a surprise considering the damage afflicted by his teammate.

With that said, it has been nearly a month since the incident and there is no resolution when it comes to the roster in Chicago. Portis has apologized publicly for his behavior, both in a general sense and to Mirotic, but those immediate overtures on his end were not returned by Mirotic. Fast forward a few more weeks and, apparently, the two still haven’t spoken despite being members of the same professional basketball team.

Portis addressed the media on Tuesday and, while he clearly had a message that he was able to stick to throughout the availability, the former Arkansas big man revealed that the two teammates haven’t crossed paths. The Chicago Tribune brings word from Portis, who indicates that the time away from basketball “gave (him) an outlook on things that happened” before addressing Mirotic’s reported demand that one player is removed from the roster by any means necessary.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBobby PortisCHICAGO BULLSNikola Mirotic

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP