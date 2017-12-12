Getty Image

In a somewhat surprising twist, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis are still teammates. This is despite a preseason fight that occurred involving the two Bulls teammates, one in which Portis punched Mirotic and sent the native of Montenegro to the hospital with broken bones in his face. Even crazier, their teammates appeared to take Portis’ side in the whole thing.

But apparently this is all water under the bridge now. Mirotic has declared the entire saga “all over” and has accepted Portis’ apology for the incident. Now, the two are just teammates trying to win basketball games.

The players led the Bulls to a 108-85 win over Boston on Monday night, as Mirotic (24 points, 8 rebounds) and Portis (23 points, four rebounds) both had season highs in scoring. After the game, NBC Sports Chicago tweeted out this graphic. If you are like me, you are about to feel kind of conflicted on this one.