A Young Hero Helped Two College Hoops Teams After The Ball Got Stuck Under The Shot Clock

02.28.17 51 mins ago

Fresno State and Boise State did battle on the hardwood on Tuesday evening and, while even die-hard college basketball fans may have passed on giving the game much attention, the game was televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network. That tidbit of information came in handy after the fact, as a bizarre sequence of events took place that made for great television.

As you can see above, there was an extended stoppage with 4:16 remaining on the clock in the first half and Fresno State leading by one point on the road. That break in the action took place as a result of a deflection that flung the basketball high into the air and lodged the sphere underneath the shot clock. Normally, this would seem like a quick fix, but various players were unsuccessful in removing the ball from its perch, even while using lengthy poking devices.

