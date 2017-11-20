Elite 2019 NBA Draft Prospect Bol Bol Is Headed To Oregon

11.20.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

The hype train is already revving up when it comes to uber-prospect Bol Bol, and that makes a ton of sense. The son of former NBA center Manute Bol has already drawn rave reviews from college coaches like John Calipari and Danny Manning but, on Monday, word broke that the coach that will be the most pleased with Bol will be Oregon’s Dana Altman, as the high school senior is reportedly headed to Eugene for what will likely be a brief college career.

Bol’s commitment came in elaborate fashion on The Players’ Tribune and this has wide-ranging ramifications. For starters, Oregon is a top-tier program in the college basketball world and, after an exodus last year that included NBA players Jordan Bell, Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey, the cupboard is refilling again for the Ducks.

Around The Web

TAGSBOL BOLNBA DRAFTOREGON DUCKS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP