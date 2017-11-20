Elite 2019 NBA Draft Prospect Bol Bol Is Headed To Oregon

Getty Image

The hype train is already revving up when it comes to uber-prospect Bol Bol, and that makes a ton of sense. The son of former NBA center Manute Bol has already drawn rave reviews from college coaches like John Calipari and Danny Manning but, on Monday, word broke that the coach that will be the most pleased with Bol will be Oregon’s Dana Altman, as the high school senior is reportedly headed to Eugene for what will likely be a brief college career.

I would like To thank everyone who recruited me. I had a tough decision to make. Today I would like to announce I have committed to Oregon https://t.co/kWOmpiKTt8 pic.twitter.com/cdyMrp5JQg — Bol Bol (@bolmanutebol) November 20, 2017

Bol’s commitment came in elaborate fashion on The Players’ Tribune and this has wide-ranging ramifications. For starters, Oregon is a top-tier program in the college basketball world and, after an exodus last year that included NBA players Jordan Bell, Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey, the cupboard is refilling again for the Ducks.