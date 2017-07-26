Bol Bol And Shaq’s Kid Are Among The Star High Schoolers Playing In Steph Curry’s Camp

07.26.17 49 mins ago

Expect some big names and bigger dunks in the Bay Area next month. Bol Bol and Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal headline an impressive list of high school players expected to take part in Stephen Curry’s basketball camp in early August.

AAU games and camps like these are truly the only way we get to see some real basketball during the summer months, and Curry’s SC30 camp is a great chance to see some of the best high school prospects in action. Steph Curry’s brother Seth will also join him at the camp which runs from August 6-8, and the two Currys will work together to help train the next generation of hoops talent.

Here’s the list of players scheduled to attend:

