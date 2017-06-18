Getty Image

The Boston Celtics set the NBA world on fire over the weekend after a report emerged that they were swapping their No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft with the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 pick and other future assets.

With an All-Star point guard in Isaiah Thomas already in tow, Boston made clear that they’re willing to let both Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball slip their hands, if necessary, presumably in favor of leveraging some of those assets to swing a larger deal for a more established star.

But according to a new report, the Celtics might have something else in mind entirely.