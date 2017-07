Getty Image

Gordon Hayward joining the Boston Celtics meant someone on the team had to go. On Friday, the Celtics finally made the move that allows Hayward to sign with the team.

Boston traded Avery Bradley to Detroit in a move first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a trade to send Avery Bradley to Detroit, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The return isn’t all that exciting, but the larger implications for the Celtics still are.