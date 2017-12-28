The Celtics’ G League Squad Will Try To Jump Start Anthony Bennett’s Career

#Boston Celtics
12.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Anthony Bennett is only 24, but his basketball career has taken enough twists and turns to last a lifetime. Bennett is arguably the worst No. 1 overall pick in NBA history, as he was taken at the top of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for eight teams, including a handful of D-League/G League teams.

The latest of those squads is the Northern Arizona Suns, Phoenix’s G League side. But that changed on Thursday, when Bennet became a member of the Boston Celtics.

Ok, that’s a stretch. The Celtics didn’t acquire Bennett, but rather, their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws did.

