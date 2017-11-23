The Celtics’ Win Streak Ended After 16 Games With A Loss To The Heat

Getty Image

The Celtics’ 16-game winning streak finally came to an end in Miami on Wednesday night at the hands of the Heat in a 104-98 final.

Boston trailed by as many as 16 early in the fourth quarter and nearly completed yet another stunning comeback, getting within one point of the Heat late, but the Celtics’ late-game magic finally ran out. The man most responsible for closing out the Celtics was Dion Waiters, who finished the game with 26 points, including eight in the final three minutes.

Al Horford stranded on 🏝WAITERS ISLAND🏖. Early nail in Celtics win streak coffin. pic.twitter.com/MH5Hf3ODdP — TOO MANY GAMES ON (@World_Wide_Wob) November 23, 2017

Waiters hit a three to end the Celtics’ run to within one point and then another later to give Miami a seven-point cushion with just over two to play. The win was big for Miami to improve them to 8-9, but the story is the end of the Celtics’ incredible streak, which the Heat had some fun with on Twitter.