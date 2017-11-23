The Celtics’ Win Streak Ended After 16 Games With A Loss To The Heat

#Miami Heat #Boston Celtics
11.22.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

The Celtics’ 16-game winning streak finally came to an end in Miami on Wednesday night at the hands of the Heat in a 104-98 final.

Boston trailed by as many as 16 early in the fourth quarter and nearly completed yet another stunning comeback, getting within one point of the Heat late, but the Celtics’ late-game magic finally ran out. The man most responsible for closing out the Celtics was Dion Waiters, who finished the game with 26 points, including eight in the final three minutes.

Waiters hit a three to end the Celtics’ run to within one point and then another later to give Miami a seven-point cushion with just over two to play. The win was big for Miami to improve them to 8-9, but the story is the end of the Celtics’ incredible streak, which the Heat had some fun with on Twitter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP