2017-2018 Boston Celtics Preview: Hey, Did You Know They Traded For Kyrie Irving?

2016-17 Record: 53-29

Players Added: Jayson Tatum (NBA Draft), Marcus Morris (trade), Gordon Hayward (free agent), Abdel Nader (free agent), Semi Ojeleye (free agent), Daniel Theis (free agent), Aron Baynes (free agent), Kadeem Allen (free agent), Guerschon Yabusele (free agent), Shane Larkin (free agent), Kyrie Irving (trade), Andrew White (free agent), L.J. Peak (free agent), Jabari Bird (free agent), Jonathan Holmes (free agent)

Players Lost: Gerald Green (free agent), Jonas Jerebko (free agent), Amir Johnson (free agent), Kelly Olynyk (free agent), James Young (free agent), Tyler Zeller (free agent), Avery Bradley (trade), Jordan Mickey (free agent), Demetrius Jackson (free agent), Jae Crowder (trade), Isaiah Thomas (trade), Ante Zizic (trade)

Projected Team MVP: Kyrie Irving

Welp, he has his own team now!

Irving requested a trade from Cleveland because he wanted to go somewhere where he’d be the guy. Not only did Boston decide that he could be the center of their franchise, they are going to give him every opportunity to succeed. He is surrounded by a bunch of dudes who have a defined spot in the Celtics’ pecking order — Hayward is the second option, Al Horford is the third, everyone else fills in a role.

But at the top is Irving. His ability to score and create without, for lack of a better phrase, worrying about not being “the man” on a team is gone. The Celtics will go as Irving goes. This is exactly what he wanted when he asked to get traded from Cleveland, and now it’s on him to make something out of this new opportunity.

