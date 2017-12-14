Getty Image

The Boston Celtics got a solid 124-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at home. Kyrie Irving led the way with 33 points and seven assists on 12-of-19 from the field, and sophomore forward Jaylen Brown had another stellar performance as he added 26 points, five rebounds, and two steals on highly efficient 9-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-4 from downtown.

A couple of things were noticeably different about both Irving and Brown, as each of them shed the respective headgear we’ve recently grown so accustomed to. Irving finally got to play without his facial mask, while Brown unfortunately traded in his glorious Kurt-Rambis-esque rec specs for a pair of contacts.

During the post-game presser, a reporter asked Brad Stevens about Brown’s new eye-wear, and the Celtics’ coach couldn’t resist the opportunity to make a gloriously bad pun.