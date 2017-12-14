Brad Stevens Made A Terrible Dad Joke About Jaylen Brown’s New Contacts

#NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
12.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics got a solid 124-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at home. Kyrie Irving led the way with 33 points and seven assists on 12-of-19 from the field, and sophomore forward Jaylen Brown had another stellar performance as he added 26 points, five rebounds, and two steals on highly efficient 9-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-4 from downtown.

A couple of things were noticeably different about both Irving and Brown, as each of them shed the respective headgear we’ve recently grown so accustomed to. Irving finally got to play without his facial mask, while Brown unfortunately traded in his glorious Kurt-Rambis-esque rec specs for a pair of contacts.

During the post-game presser, a reporter asked Brad Stevens about Brown’s new eye-wear, and the Celtics’ coach couldn’t resist the opportunity to make a gloriously bad pun.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBrad Stevensjaylen brownNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 21 hours ago 5 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 23 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 1 day ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP