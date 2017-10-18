Brad Stevens Gave An Update On Gordon Hayward’s Status And Claims ‘No Ill Will’ Towards Cavs

#NBA Tipoff #Boston Celtics
10.18.17 24 mins ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward’s gruesome leg injury he suffered on Tuesday night left the entire sports world in shock, and for good reason. Hayward joined an unfortunate collection of athletes including Shaun Livingston, Paul Goerge, and Kevin Ware, among others, where the injury is so disturbing, so upsetting, they put you at a loss for words. It’s part of being a professional athlete, sure, but it’s impossible not to feel bad for these guys.

The initial diagnoses on Hayward was a dislocated and fractured left tibia, and Brad Stevens confirmed that diagnoses in a press conference on Wednesday night. He will require surgery, of course, but both the Celtics and Hayward are still trying to decide when and where to have that procedure done.

Of particular note to Celtics fans, Stevens wouldn’t declare whether or not Hayward’s injury is season-ending. Regardless of when Hayward returns to the court, the Celtics are expecting a full recovery.

Stevens also made it a point to acknowledge the amazing work by the Cavaliers and their medical staff. “I thought the Cavs organization was top notch in taking care of him of while we were there. We all appreciated that.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 9 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 10 hours ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP