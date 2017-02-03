Bradley Beal told D'Angelo Russell to GET OUT. #WizLakers pic.twitter.com/w49Re5A4Mn — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) February 3, 2017

Bradley Beal is best known for his offensive prowess, including the fact that he has become one of the more prolific scorers in the NBA. However, the 23-year-old shooting guard is also a very good athlete and that can come in handy on the defensive end of the floor for the Washington Wizards. On Thursday, Beal saved a sure basket from Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell and he did it in style.

Russell gathered the ball in the backcourt with open floor in front of him and the talented left-handed guard set sail for the rim. Little did he know that Beal was stalking him from behind, though, and when Russell elevated for what appeared to be an open lay-up after evading Otto Porter, Beal was there for what turned out to be a highlight-worthy block.

Coming into Thursday’s game, Beal had accumulated only 11 blocked shots on the entire season and, admittedly, this isn’t a big part of his arsenal. In the same breath, he is more than explosive enough to produce a play like this and Russell received the brunt of a big-time effort in this instance. John Wall garners the majority of the headlines when it comes to highlight plays for the Wizards, but Beal showed here that he can hold his own.