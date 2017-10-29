Bradley Beal, Draymond Green And Kelly Oubre Jr. Avoided Suspensions For Fighting

10.29.17 1 hour ago

When Bradley Beal and Draymond Green’s scuffle on Friday night happened the immediate thought was both likely All-Stars would find themselves suspended, as would Kelly Oubre, Jr. who threw a punch at Klay Thompson (and appeared to hit teammate John Wall in the back of the head).

Beal and Green went to the ground after Green took exception to being hit in the head by Beal, and as players rushed to separate them, Oubre appeared to go after Thompson with attempts at a punch. On Sunday, punishments for the altercation were announced and to the surprise of many, no suspensions were handed out to the major players involved, only fines.

