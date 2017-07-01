Twitter

Forget about Paul George or Stephen Curry, Brian Windhorst had the best July 1 in sports television history.

The ESPN reporter had an bit of fun on live television, whether it was intentional or not. Windhorst joined a live broadcast late Friday night to provide some insight on the Paul George trade, which was a shock to many and definitely needed some explaining from the experts. Few, if any, thought George would be heading to Oklahoma City, but off he went on Friday and, well, off Windhorst went on live television.

No, really, the dude just slid right through the picture like he were riding a go kart when his name was called on TV. Chicago Sun-Times hockey reporter Mark Lazerus took video of the live shot and posted it to Twitter, and it quickly gained some traction.