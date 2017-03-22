Meet The NBA Comedians Who Have Taken Over Your Social Media Feed

Getty Image / Whistlesports

Brandon Armstrong and Famous Los are two of the funniest dudes you’ll ever meet. Scroll your social media feed on a random NBA night and you’re sure to see their videos dominating across a bunch of platforms. But it wasn’t that long ago that the two former college teammates turned internet sensations met via Facebook Messenger before arriving on campus to play basketball at Lincoln Memorial University.

“I was on the team website and I was seeing all the players that had signed,” Armstrong told DIME. “That’s when I found Los. I searched his name on Facebook and we messaged back and forth. I remember when I first messaged him and said we’d be playing together. His response was ‘who the hell are you?’”

The first thing they did after getting to school wouldn’t surprise anyone who know them.

“When we first moved in and got to campus,” Armstrong said, “Los and I went to the all girls dorm and knocked on every female’s door to introduce ourselves.”

From then on, the two became partners in crime. Los would move on and transfer to Union College, while Armstrong would stay at Lincoln Memorial. The two stayed in touch and eventually played against one another.

“I came to play against Brandon and Lincoln Memorial but I had forgotten my shoes,” Los told DIME. “So I went into their locker room and asked my old teammates for a pair of shoes while they were doing scouting report. I was so ready to play them that I went to the gym without my shoes.”

Armstrong has his own spin on the story.

“So he walks in while we were doing the scouting report and we had their starting five and the bench players listed but Los had a star by his name,” Armstrong said on the situation. “After the star, Los was listed as 4’11 and 80 pounds. My coach knew they weren’t good, so we just had some fun with it.”

They both pursued professional basketball in the United State and overseas. But just as a slim few get the chance to play college ball, even fewer can make a career of it. Luckily in today’s NBA, you don’t have to be a star on the court to be around the game.