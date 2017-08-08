Brandon Armstrong might just be the guy who robbed Win Butler of a Celebrity Game MVP at the All-Star Game in New Orleans earlier this year if you’re only into Arcade Fire, but basketball fans know him as the guy who can impersonate the styles of the NBA’s best players.
Armstrong’s latest target is Lonzo Ball, and the Los Angeles Lakers rookie took a pretty good roasting in the video Armstrong posted to Twitter on Monday night.
