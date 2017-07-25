Brandon Knight Tore His ACL And Is Expected To Miss The Entire 2017-18 Season

07.25.17 1 hour ago


Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns got some terrible offseason news on Tuesday when Brandon Knight suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while playing basketball at his home in Florida last week.

The Suns released an official report with more details on Knight’s injury and the expectation that he will miss the entire season.

Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight has sustained a torn ACL in his left knee and will undergo surgery, it was determined following an examination with Head Team Physician Dr. Tom Carter. The injury occurred last week while Knight was playing in his native South Florida. A timetable for his return will be determined at a later date, though he is expected to miss the 2017-18 season.

There’s always one major injury in the offseason that sets a team back out of nowhere. This season, it looks like the Suns are the unfortunate team. And it’s an injury that could throw a significant wrench into their offseason plans. Though they haven’t been nearly as active as some teams, there was significant talk in the rumor mill that the Suns were in the market to trade Eric Bledsoe, perhaps even in a deal that could net them Kyrie Irving.

Without Knight, though, Bledsoe might not be as expendable as a guard as the team once thought. And it would probably take quite a bit to get Irving from the Cavs anyway, so the Suns may stay put with Bledsoe and Josh Jackson and hope Knight recovers soon enough.

Around The Web

TAGSBRANDON KNIGHTPHOENIX SUNS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 3 hours ago
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 5 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 21 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP