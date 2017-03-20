Getty Image

Greg Oden’s brief and injury-ravaged career is one of the most depressing sports stories of the last decade. It’s a particularly sore spot for Portlanders given the rise of Kevin Durant, who the Blazers infamously passed over to draft Oden. But Brandon Roy‘s career is arguably more tragic.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2007, Roy went on to become a three-time All-Star and was widely considered the second-best shooting guard in the NBA behind only Kobe Bryant before debilitating knee problems forced him to retire after just five seasons in the NBA.

Nearly six years later, it’s still too painful for most Blazers fans to talk about, and at just 32, it’s impossible to imagine what it’s like for Roy. But the Seattle native has found second life in basketball as a coach at Nathan Hale High School in his hometown, and it was announced on Monday that he and his star player, Michael Porter Jr., had been named the Naismith High School Coach and Player of the Year.

