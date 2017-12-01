Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are a work in progress. That doesn’t mean the team can’t be good, or that they won’t make the playoffs, but it’s clear that what Sixers are right now — as entertaining and full of potential as they are — is not what they will look like when they finally pull it all together.

Talking about sports teams like that implies that there is a finish, or end point, to team building, which is absolutely not true. A sports franchise is constantly assembling and reassembling the airplane while it’s in flight, but there are always goals in mind. And one goal, according to Sixers coach Brett Brown, is to look a lot like the current Boston Celtics.

The Sixers played Boston on Thursday night and before the game, Brown admitted that his ultimate goal for the team is to become very similar to the East’s best and hottest team.