Brett Brown Sees The Celtics As The Vision Of What He Wants The Sixers To Become

#Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics
12.01.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are a work in progress. That doesn’t mean the team can’t be good, or that they won’t make the playoffs, but it’s clear that what Sixers are right now — as entertaining and full of potential as they are — is not what they will look like when they finally pull it all together.

Talking about sports teams like that implies that there is a finish, or end point, to team building, which is absolutely not true. A sports franchise is constantly assembling and reassembling the airplane while it’s in flight, but there are always goals in mind. And one goal, according to Sixers coach Brett Brown, is to look a lot like the current Boston Celtics.

The Sixers played Boston on Thursday night and before the game, Brown admitted that his ultimate goal for the team is to become very similar to the East’s best and hottest team.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBRETT BROWNPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 38 mins ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP