Brook Lopez Had A Car Service Rescue His Cat From The California Fires

12.12.17 23 mins ago

Car services these days will do just about anything. Not only will they transport you from A to B, they’ll bring you beer and takeout, deliver your packages, and even drop a Christmas tree off at your doorstep.

And they won’t stop there. Certain car service companies are now venturing into a potentially very lucrative untapped market: domestic pet search and rescue for the rich and famous.

That’s precisely how Lakers center Brook Lopez was able to get his beloved cat, Poupin, to safety recently amid the Skirball fire engulfing the greater Los Angeles area. Lopez apparently hired the driver to retrieve young squire from his imperiled Bel-Air Crest estate and circumnavigate the fiery hellscape in order to ferry him to is mother’s home in Fresno.

