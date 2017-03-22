6 Of The Craziest Fights In NBA History

Brook Lopez Had Some Hilarious Thoughts On His Brother’s Fight With Serge Ibaka

03.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Bulls center Robin Lopez and Thunder forward Serge Ibaka were ejected from Tuesday night’s game after getting into a legitimate fight late in the third quarter. Lopez and Ibaka traded punches while being separated by teammates and refs and were immediately ejected from the game.

Brook Lopez, Robin’s twin brother, was asked if he’d heard about the incident following the Nets win over the Pistons that ended on a buzzer-beater by Brook. Lopez said he had people talking to him about it during the game, and then offered some very funny thoughts on the scrap.

BROOK LOPEZ, CHICAGO BULLS, NBA fights, ROBIN LOPEZ, SERGE IBAKA, TORONTO RAPTORS
