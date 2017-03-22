Getty Image

Bulls center Robin Lopez and Thunder forward Serge Ibaka were ejected from Tuesday night’s game after getting into a legitimate fight late in the third quarter. Lopez and Ibaka traded punches while being separated by teammates and refs and were immediately ejected from the game.

Lopez and Ibaka throwing punches pic.twitter.com/CMe51Fe8Bq — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) March 22, 2017

Brook Lopez, Robin’s twin brother, was asked if he’d heard about the incident following the Nets win over the Pistons that ended on a buzzer-beater by Brook. Lopez said he had people talking to him about it during the game, and then offered some very funny thoughts on the scrap.