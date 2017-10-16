The Nets Have Nothing To Lose This Year And We’re Extremely Here For It

10.16.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

You don’t need me to tell you this, but the East is not very good. The Celtics, Wiz, and Cavs, sure, they’re alright. Everyone else? Eugh boy.

The Raptors, Bucks, and Heat are probably good, but they’re living in fear of age, depth, and the effect that printing Dion Waiters’ face on the money might have on your economy, respectively. The Hornets are so thirsty for some tangible victories that they’ve opted to let old, depressive state Dwight Howard onto their team. The Pistons just keep falling into piles of pudding in the hopes that Andre Drummond will play defense even once. Philly looks poised to emerge from the Hinkie-swamp but their short-term hopes are almost entirely built on shifting, unknowable sands. Meanwhile, the Knicks, Pacers, and Magic are all just regular, run of the mill bad.

This is all to say: the East is wide open. If you have some beef and a dream, the playoffs could bless you in this beautiful, insanely garbage year in the East. And so, we arrive at the Brooklyn Nets.

