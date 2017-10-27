A Taiwanese Billionaire Is Reportedly Buying 49 Percent Of The Brooklyn Nets

#NBA Jumpstart
10.27.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have a new, very wealthy member of its ownership group.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported on Friday that a minority stake in the NBA franchise will be bought out by Chinese e-commerce mogul Joseph Tsai, co-founder of the website Alibaba.

Current Nets owner and billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov will still own the majority stake in the franchise, but ESPN reported on Friday that Tsai has the option to become majority owner in the future.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
barclays center BROOKLYN NETS Mikhail Prokhorov NBA Jumpstart

