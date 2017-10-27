Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have a new, very wealthy member of its ownership group.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported on Friday that a minority stake in the NBA franchise will be bought out by Chinese e-commerce mogul Joseph Tsai, co-founder of the website Alibaba.

Current Nets owner and billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov will still own the majority stake in the franchise, but ESPN reported on Friday that Tsai has the option to become majority owner in the future.