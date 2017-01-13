LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

The Nets Front Office Appeared To Be Openly Meeting At Starbucks About Trade Assets

01.12.17 1 hour ago

The Brooklyn Nets are almost certainly going to be sellers at the trade deadline this year. Well, at the very least, Brooklyn probably won’t try to load up on talent for a potential postseason run, as the Nets boast the worst record in the league and would need something miraculous to happen to make the playoffs.

So it’s not really a surprise to learn that the team’s front office is going up and down the roster and making decisions about whether it will keep players or look to move them. This is probably a normal move for every NBA front office around this time of year.

What is unusual is that the team is apparently holding these meetings in a Starbucks. Someone was looking for some coffee (or one of those oversized rice krispie treats) and noticed that another Starbucks patron was going through a document that featured pictures of Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic.

