Larry Crowne star Bryan Cranston was courtside for Wednesday night’s tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Cranston, who played Martin Rutgers on a 1998 episode of Diagnosis Murder, came face-to-butt with the backside of Spurs guard Tony Parker before an inbound play and, yes, Cranston thought about it.

He pulled his hand back, readied it for contact, but opted against spanking the future Hall of Famer. Cranston, who was unforgettable in his role as Witch Lawyer during a 1997 episode of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, showed more restraint than Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman at an Ole Miss game last week.