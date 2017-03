Twitter

The Greek Freak officially has nothing on Bango, the inflatable mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Air Bango proved that deer really can fly on Friday night, nailing a trampoline-aided dunk during a break of the Bucks-Pacers game. While Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points in the 99-85 win, Bango was making history with a feat the Greek Freak will never be able to match.