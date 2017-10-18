The Bulls Have Suspended Bobby Portis Eight Games For Punching Nikola Mirotic

#NBA Tipoff #Chicago Bulls
10.18.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls season doesn’t tip off until Thursday, but the organization has already had to hand out the first suspension of the NBA year. On Wednesday, the team announced forward Bobby Portis was being suspended for eight games after an altercation with teammate Nikola Mirotic in practice escalated and led to Mirotic being hospitalized by a Portis punch.

Mirotic suffered maxillary fractures and a concussion from the punch, and details of the incident remain unclear. The altercation allegedly took place after the two were battling for position, leading to shoving and then the eventual Portis punch. Early reports of it being a “sucker punch” were refuted by VP of basketball operations John Paxson, who said both sides were “aggressive” prior to the punch being thrown.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBobby PortisCHICAGO BULLSNBA TipoffNikola Mirotic

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 hours ago
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP