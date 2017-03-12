Top 5 NBA Dynasties

The Bulls Failed To Score Double-Digit Points In The First Quarter Against The Celtics

03.12.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls had lost four games in a row coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Celtics and after the first half, a fifth-straight loss seemed imminent after one of the worst offensive performances you’ll ever see from an NBA team.

The Bulls opened the game by going 0-for-12, taking more than six minutes to score their first points of the game. The shot chart for those first six minutes is horrifying.

Things didn’t get much better in the final six minutes of the first, as Chicago finished the quarter with nine points on 3-of-26 shooting (11.5 percent), which is almost impressively bad.

